UPDATE: Firefighters put out Porter County house fire after resident couldn't douse with garden hose

CHESTERTON — No one was injured in a house fire early Monday afternoon in the 2200 block of Pinehurst Avenue, the town reported.

The blaze was located in the Westwood Manor subdivision, which is just north of County Road 1050 North in Crocker, the town said. The home's sole occupant was evacuated and trying to put out the fire with a garden hose when firefighters arrived on the scene, Deputy Fire Chief Rudy Jimenez said.

The Chesterton Fire Department was dispatched to the site at 11:31 a.m. and said it appears the fire began in the attached garage. Firefighters from other area departments, including Porter, Portage, Burns Harbor, South Haven and Liberty Township, assisted.

It took about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

The fire began in the garage and spread to the attic and a second-floor bedroom. The first-floor living room also suffered heavy smoke damage.

Firefighters had to call in wreckers from Gaston's Towing and Joe's Towing Inc. to move vehicles out of the way to have a clear line of attack. They ultimately doused the fire with water from a nearby hydrant, running about 700 to 800 feet of hose.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

