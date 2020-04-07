UPDATE: Former father-in-law charged with murdering mother of 3

CROWN POINT — A man called his former daughter-in-law into another room — away from her ex-husband and three children Saturday afternoon — shot her to death and fled his Merrillville home before police arrived, records say.
Frank Zyzanski, 58, was taken into custody hours later after police tracked him to the Pioneer Motel in Lansing, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Crystal M. Zyzanski, 29, died from a gunshot wound to her neck at the Zyzanski home in the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue, according to authorities and court records.
Randal Zyzanski, 31, told police he and Crystal Zyzanski had a rocky relationship, but they had gotten back together in recent days as his family grieved the death of his mother.
Randal Zyzanski is currently on probation for a 2018 case in which he was accused of setting fire to a vehicle that belonged to Crystal Zyzanski's friend in December 2018 outside the home on West 63rd Avenue.
Randal Zyzanski pleaded guilty in May to misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, criminal mischief and criminal trespass, records show.
After the shooting Saturday, Randal Zyzanski and another witness who had been inside the home told police Frank Zyzanski asked Crystal Zyzanski to walk into another room to talk, records say.
Less than 30 seconds passed before Crystal Zyzanski called out to Randal Zyzanski, and Randal Zyzanski turned and saw his father shoot her in the neck, records allege.
When asked why his father would shoot his ex-wife, Randal Zyzanski told police, "Because he's a (expletive) psychopath," records state.
Randal Zyzanski said his father blamed Crystal Zyzanski for Randal's prior arrests and threatened at one point to kill her, records say. Randal Zyzanski claimed he told his father, "No, you'd have to kill me first."
During his interview with detectives, Randal Zyzanski said several times that he loved Crystal Zyzanski and had several emotional outbursts, records state. Police thought his emotions included grief, anger and sadness.
A family friend who was in the house told police he ushered Crystal and Randal Zyzanski's three children into another room after the shooting. Police helped the children leave the home through a window, records state.
Frank Zyzanski ran out a back door of the home and drove away in a white Ford pickup truck, records state.
After the shooting, Frank Zyzanski, who allegedly has ties to the Latin Kings street gang and Outlaw biker gang, sent his son several texts, which said, "Cowboy (expletive) you love the old man?" "I'm not done," "My life's over" and "How you doing?" records state.
After Frank Zyzanski was arrested, police asked if he wanted to talk about the shooting, records state.
He replied, "I don't know. It is what it is," according to court documents.
Frank Zyzanski was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault with a knife. Court records didn't specify what court had issued the warrant.
Lake County prosecutors charged Frank Zyzanski on Monday with one count of murder in Crystal Zyzanski's homicide. He must face extradition proceedings in Illinois before he can be brought before a Lake County judge.
After he arrives in Lake County, he will be held without bond.
A GoFundMe account has been started to help pay for Crystal Zyzanski's funeral expenses.
