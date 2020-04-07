UPDATE: Former father-in-law charged with murdering mother of 3

Less than 30 seconds passed before Crystal Zyzanski called out to Randal Zyzanski, and Randal Zyzanski turned and saw his father shoot her in the neck, records allege.

When asked why his father would shoot his ex-wife, Randal Zyzanski told police, "Because he's a (expletive) psychopath," records state.

Randal Zyzanski said his father blamed Crystal Zyzanski for Randal's prior arrests and threatened at one point to kill her, records say. Randal Zyzanski claimed he told his father, "No, you'd have to kill me first."

During his interview with detectives, Randal Zyzanski said several times that he loved Crystal Zyzanski and had several emotional outbursts, records state. Police thought his emotions included grief, anger and sadness.

A family friend who was in the house told police he ushered Crystal and Randal Zyzanski's three children into another room after the shooting. Police helped the children leave the home through a window, records state.

Frank Zyzanski ran out a back door of the home and drove away in a white Ford pickup truck, records state.