UPDATE: Former Portage clerk-treasurer, mayoral candidate pleads guilty in misuse of city funds

The defense said Stidham is "anxious to get his life figured out" and face the unanswered questions that await him.

"At this point, we don't know how long COVID is going to last and Mr. Stidham has a right to be sentenced," Clymer said about potential delays due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Faced with this case and the federal conviction and pending bribery trial of former Republican Mayor James Snyder, city attorney Dan Whitten said Friday on behalf of Portage, "It's an unfortunate situation all around. Mr. Stidham needs to answer for his misconduct and the residents of Portage need to be made whole. We are happy for the taxpayers of our city that this is coming to an end."

The allegations said Stidham paid the city funds to Glass in 2015 and 2016.

She is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Stidham served two terms as clerk-treasurer before losing a primary battle last year for mayor to fellow Democrat Sue Lynch, who went on to unseat Republican John Cannon for the city's top job.

Stidham had denied all wrongdoing, claiming he was a victim of a political smear.