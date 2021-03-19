UPDATE: Former Portage Mayor guilty on federal bribery charge for second time; officials ready to put case behind

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder on Friday was again found guilty on a federal bribery charge, stemming from accusations he accepted a $13,000 check from a local trucking firm seven years ago to corruptly influence the purchase of $1.125 million in garbage trucks.
Snyder was first found guilty on the bribery count in early 2019, along with federal tax violations. The bribery verdict was overturned later that year and a former judge in the case ordered a retrial.
After nearly two weeks of testimony, the jury deliberated less than two hours Thursday night and Friday morning before returning with their verdict shortly before 11 a.m. Sentencing is scheduled for July 1.
Snyder opted not to testify on his own behalf and declined to answer questions as he left the federal court building holding hands with wife Deborah. His immediate reaction after the verdict was to lean forward at the defense table with his hands near his face. Members of his family, who watched the trial from remote rooms at the federal courthouse due to COVID-19 restrictions, were silent after hearing the verdict.
Officials respond
"First and foremost I am happy to have this issue finally coming to an end, not just for our city but for the many lives that have been affected," said Sue Lynch, the current mayor of Portage.
"It is sad to see Portage will forever have the stigma of having two of our elected officials convicted of corruption charges," she said referring to fellow Democrat Chris Stidham, who in November pleaded guilty in county court to allegations of misusing his former position as clerk-treasurer in 2015 and 2016 to illegally pay tens of thousands of dollars in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.
Stidham is scheduled to be sentenced April 12, according to court records.
"Portage needs to move forward and put this behind us," Lynch said. "We have been in the headlines with negative press far too long. Our city and our residents deserve better."
Porter County Republican Party Chairman Michael Simpson said, "For the citizens former (Republican) Mayor James Snyder served in office, and for those of us who consider him a friend, this news is heartbreaking. We most especially feel horrible for his wife and children as they will bear the brunt of this verdict."
Portage City Council President Collin Czilli said, "I am happy this case is finally coming to an end after four and half years. As a City, we need to move on from the actions of a former Mayor and look forward."
"Obviously, I am disappointed in the actions of the former Mayor," he said. "However, I believe all of us in City government have shown that we can govern with honesty and integrity, despite the actions of one or two corrupt individuals."
Portage City Councilwoman Debbie Podgorski said, "I am glad this is finally over and our city can truly heal. I am disappointed in James Snyder, for his actions hurt this city I love and call home. As a newly elected official, I am so proud to be a part of a team that works together with honesty and integrity for the city of Portage and we all are working hard to do our part in that healing process. Finally, I pray for James Snyder's family."
Portage City Councilman Brian Gulley said, "Moments like these have the potential to erode the public’s trust in elected officials. I believe Mayor Lynch made it crystal clear in her State of the City address yesterday that Portage has spent the last year working hard to move past the last few years of poor leadership. Today’s judgement officially closes this chapter and only furthers my resolve to deliver on my promise to serve with integrity."
Portage City Councilman Ferdinand Alvarez said, "While I am saddened for our city and its image, I am relieved to see this saga finally come to a conclusion after all these years, and I remain optimistic that we can put this behind us once and for all."
Portage City attorney Dan Whitten said, "Mother was right. Crime doesn’t pay. When people choose for whatever reason to act outside the law, they need to be brought to answer for their crimes. Sad day for his family. The city can now move past this unfortunate bit of history and look forward."
Defense witness said he felt pressured by Snyder
Testimony in the trial concluded Thursday morning with a former owner of Great Lakes Peterbilt in Portage telling the jury that he felt pressured when, shortly before Christmas 2013, Snyder showed up at his office asking for money.
"He is the mayor and he has influence," Robert Buha said.
Snyder initially asked for a loan to help cover tax issues, and for personal and holiday expenses, Buha said. Buha, who said he was shocked by the request, declined to loan the money.
Snyder then pitched the idea of providing the company with insurance advice on the then-newly implemented Affordable Care Act and help the firm with its computer needs, Buha said.
While Snyder requested $15,000, a check was cut for $13,000 as an advanced payment of Snyder's supposed services, Buha said.
Federal prosecutors allege the check was an illegal bribe.
Snyder never followed through by providing a consulting contract, nor did he provide a conflict-of-interest form publicly disclosing the payment as an elected official, Buha said.
Buha also said he was unaware of Snyder providing his company with any documents or showing up to talk to anyone as part of his consulting work.
"I hired him as a consultant," said Buha, who had been granted prosecutorial immunity for his testimony. "Did I feel pressured into it? We went over that."