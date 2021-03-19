UPDATE: Former Portage Mayor guilty on federal bribery charge for second time; officials ready to put case behind

"It is sad to see Portage will forever have the stigma of having two of our elected officials convicted of corruption charges," she said referring to fellow Democrat Chris Stidham, who in November pleaded guilty in county court to allegations of misusing his former position as clerk-treasurer in 2015 and 2016 to illegally pay tens of thousands of dollars in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.

Stidham is scheduled to be sentenced April 12, according to court records.

"Portage needs to move forward and put this behind us," Lynch said. "We have been in the headlines with negative press far too long. Our city and our residents deserve better."

Porter County Republican Party Chairman Michael Simpson said, "For the citizens former (Republican) Mayor James Snyder served in office, and for those of us who consider him a friend, this news is heartbreaking. We most especially feel horrible for his wife and children as they will bear the brunt of this verdict."

Portage City Council President Collin Czilli said, "I am happy this case is finally coming to an end after four and half years. As a City, we need to move on from the actions of a former Mayor and look forward."