UPDATE: Former Portage Mayor Snyder to be retried on federal bribery charge

Snyder acknowledged he was on the morning call but remained quiet for the remainder of the hearing as the judge and attorneys discussed the details of the trial and safety precautions that will be taken in light of the ongoing COVID-91 pandemic. The judge told Snyder he was to attend a March 4 pretrial conference at the federal building in Hammond.

Snyder, a Republican, was indicted in late 2016 and was found guilty in early 2019 of the bribery charge and federal tax violations. He is awaiting sentencing on the tax violations.

The bribery verdict was overturned in late 2019, and a former judge in the case decided Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.

The trial had been scheduled to begin Dec. 7, but it was postponed due to concerns over threats posed by the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennelly has voiced the same concerns, but said he has successfully held jury trials during the pandemic by social distancing participants across several courtrooms.