UPDATE: Former Portage Mayor Snyder to be retried on federal bribery charge

HAMMOND — Former Portage Mayor James Snyder will be retried March 8 on accusations of soliciting a $13,000 bribe from the owners of a Portage trucking firm after helping it receive $1.125 million in contracts for garbage trucks in 2013, a federal judge said Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who has been assigned to the local case, confirmed the retrial following an attempt by the defense to dismiss the charge based on accusations that Snyder's right to a speedy trial had been violated.
In rejecting Snyder's motion to dismiss, the judge says as part of his ruling, "Put simply, Snyder is asking 'to sandbag the government by insisting that the time be counted against the speedy trial clock' even though he 'explicitly agree(d) to the government's request that time be excluded.'"
Snyder's legal team argued that his retrial would fall beyond the 70-day window period of the Speedy Trial Act, but Kennelly disagreed.
"In sum, only 63 non-excluded days have passed since the order granting a new trial," the judge ruled. "Snyder's rights under the Speedy Trial Act have not been violated."
Federal prosecutors said during a telephone hearing Wednesday that they expected the trial to last five to seven days, while the defense said it would need three to four days.
Snyder acknowledged he was on the morning call but remained quiet for the remainder of the hearing as the judge and attorneys discussed the details of the trial and safety precautions that will be taken in light of the ongoing COVID-91 pandemic. The judge told Snyder he was to attend a March 4 pretrial conference at the federal building in Hammond.
Snyder, a Republican, was indicted in late 2016 and was found guilty in early 2019 of the bribery charge and federal tax violations. He is awaiting sentencing on the tax violations.
The bribery verdict was overturned in late 2019, and a former judge in the case decided Snyder must face a new jury on the bribery charge, overruling defense arguments that a second trial was barred by the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.
The trial had been scheduled to begin Dec. 7, but it was postponed due to concerns over threats posed by the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Kennelly has voiced the same concerns, but said he has successfully held jury trials during the pandemic by social distancing participants across several courtrooms.
He said Wednesday that the plan is to use the large courtroom at the federal courthouse in Hammond and set it up to allow social distancing of attorneys and jurors. He expects to call in 70 potential jurors in two shifts of 35 each to allow safe distancing during selection.
The judge also told the defense team that it may have to limit the number of attorneys at the table with Snyder during the trial to allow social distancing.
Kennelly said he is prepared, if necessary, to delay the trial by a day or so if a late season snowstorm hits.
"It's Indiana and it's March, stuff happens," he said.