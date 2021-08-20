UPDATE: Former Portage mayor to be sentenced 'one way or another' in October

HAMMOND — A federal judge has set the final sentencing date for former Portage Mayor James Snyder's bribery and tax violation convictions after he replaced his defense team.

On Friday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew F. Kennelly scheduled the sentencing hearing for 1 p.m. Oct. 13, stating that Snyder will be sentenced that day, "period," in a teleconference.

Snyder filed a motion Thursday seeking a delay of at least 60 days after he retained attorney Andréa E. Gambino, of Chicago.

The judge ruled the 60-day request was "not warranted and not feasible," due in part to scheduling conflicts. He stated the October date is more than a sufficient amount of time for Gambino to review the case.

Gambino and the government agreed on the date and the motion to substitute was granted. Gambino said she plans to have three to four good character witnesses and one additional potential witness who testified in the trial.

Kennelly stated in no uncertain terms that Snyder would be sentenced Oct. 13 "one way or another."

A status hearing phone conference was also set for Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m.