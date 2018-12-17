HAMMOND — Former Porter County police officer Larry LaFlower told a federal judge Monday morning that all he used to think about was getting to one of the local casinos to play the slot machines.
"I wasn't happy if I wasn't in action," he said.
The drive to gamble, which he described as an addiction, brought an end to his 19 years of public service in May when it was discovered he had taken $187,699 over a five-year period from a Fraternal Order of Police lodge while serving as its treasurer.
"I have lost the career I loved," 43-year-old LaFlower said.
He is now losing his freedom as well.
U.S. District Judge Philip Simon sentenced LaFlower to 15 months in prison, to be followed by two years on supervised release. LaFlower, who must turn himself in by March 5, will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the time and has asked to serve at a prison in the Chicagoland area.
LaFlower was also ordered to pay back the full $187,699 in restitution to the FOP. He made an immediate payment Monday of $22,000.
The prison sentence is substantially below the sentencing guidelines of 27 to 33 months, but Simon rejected the defense's request for probation.
"This case is nothing short of a tragedy," Simon said. "You were an exemplary police officer."
Simon said he has seen many cases in his courtroom stemming from gambling problems and the local casinos, which he described as a plague for some.
While acknowledging LaFlower's admission of a gambling addiction and steps taken toward recovery, as well as his contribution as a police officer, Simon said he has a responsibility with the sentence to try to deter others from following the same path.
"You stole from a charitable organization," he said.
Porter County Sheriff Detective William Marshall, who serves as president of the Ewalt Jahnz FOP Lodge 165 targeted by LaFlower, told the court Monday that LaFlower's failure to file tax paperwork had cost the group its non-profit status.
The lodge was also forced to sell land at a loss and has lost public trust, he said.
Marshall told the judge that allowing LaFlower to pay restitution will help the lodge rebuild its trust and continue serving.
Defense attorney Andrew Bennett said while LaFlower was a police officer at the time of this offense, it's not a public corruption case, because he didn't use his police authority to carry out the crime.
LaFlower, a former lieutenant with the Porter County Sheriff's Department, pleaded guilty in October to one count of wire fraud.
He was overcome with emotion Monday as he apologized to the FOP lodge, his parents and friends, the Porter County community and his former fellow officers, some of whom attended the hearing.
"I own what I did," LaFlower said.
LaFlower had asked the judge to sentence him to 24 months of probation and a "significant" amount of community service. As an alternative, he requested house arrest, according to court records.
"Larry's gambling problem has turned his life (as well as his family, friends and the Porter County FOP) upside down. He lost his job and realizes the harm he has caused to himself and many other people. However, since being confronted on May 3, 2018, he has taken steps to improve his life and pay back the money owed," the memo states.
But federal prosecutors opposed probation and community service.
"Under the plea agreement, the government has agreed to recommend a term of imprisonment at the low end of the guideline-recommended range, which is 27 months," according to the prosecutor's filing.
"But a probationary sentence would be unreasonable given the nature and circumstances of this case. LaFlower squandered over $180,000, much of which was donated from the generous contributions of hard-working police officers and private citizens," reads the filing. "LaFlower did not have a momentary lapse in judgment. Over a five-year span, LaFlower made over 80 unauthorized cash withdrawals and fraudulently issued over 30 checks to himself from FOP accounts, often in increments of $1,000 to $4,000. Each time he did so, he made a conscious decision to betray his oath as a police officer and his fiduciary duty as the FOP’s treasurer. LaFlower’s cooperation since his crimes were discovered is belied by the actions he took to conceal his crime for five years."
LaFlower received a dozen letters of support, including letters from Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris, Porter County Councilwoman Karen Conover and several fellow police officers, contesting to LaFlower's character and asking the court's understanding of his addiction.
LaFlower also wrote a letter to the judge, saying, "This illness that I have overpowered all my values and my character. I truly believe that I am a good person that made bad decisions."