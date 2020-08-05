You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Former St. John police commander placed on probation for battering female co-workers
UPDATE: Former St. John police commander placed on probation for battering female co-workers

CROWN POINT — A former St. John police commander, who retired days before allegations he sexually harassed female co-workers surfaced in 2015, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of battery involving three different women.

Michael Fryzel, 57, of St. John, received a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and will serve a year on probation after admitting to three class B misdemeanor counts of battery.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss three felony counts of sexual battery, five felony counts of official misconduct, and felony and misdemeanor theft counts linked to allegations Fryzel drew $5,357 in pay from 2011 to 2015 for hours he didn't work.

As Fryzel entered his guilty pleas during a hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore James Perkins, one of the women Fryzel admitted to battering nodded her head as another woman sat beside her in support.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall said the woman had declined to make a statement before the court. 

After the hearing, the woman told The Times, "I'm just glad it's over."

Fryzel declined to speak to the judge.

In his plea agreement, Fryzel admitted he touched one woman's leg while making unnecessary comments, touched her shoulders and poked both of her breasts in March 2015, while they both were working at the Police Department. 

He admitted he put his arms around another woman, pulling her closer to him while she was working in January 2015, records state.

Fryzel also hit the buttocks of a third woman in February 2015 as she worked in the department.

Randall said Mullins and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Barbara McConnell negotiated Fryzel's plea agreement.

Negotiations began shortly after Fryzel was charged in 2016, but the parties were far apart, he said.

"Once some accountability started coming into the mix, we started listening," Randall said.

Mullins said Fryzel had no prior criminal history and the negotiations were "exhaustive." Fryzel and his family were "relieved" to put the case behind them, Mullins said.

Perkins asked if Fryzel was still working in law enforcement.

Mullins said, "No, real estate."

Perkins granted the state's request for a no-contact order prohibiting Fryzel from any communication with the woman who sat in the gallery Wednesday.

The allegations of sexual harassment and unprofessional conduct by Fryzel and others within the St. John Police Department and town government roiled the usually quiet suburb.

Fryzel's criminal prosecution began in 2016, but took a back seat to several civil lawsuits filed in federal court by the three women. The town settled the third and final suit last fall.

The Times learned through records requests the town's insurance carrier paid a total of $202,000 to settle two suits. The settlement amount in the third case still has not been publicly released.

The criminal charges against Fryzel were the result of an investigation by Indiana State Police.

