UPDATE: Former St. John police commander placed on probation for battering female co-workers

He admitted he put his arms around another woman, pulling her closer to him while she was working in January 2015, records state.

Fryzel also hit the buttocks of a third woman in February 2015 as she worked in the department.

Randall said Mullins and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Barbara McConnell negotiated Fryzel's plea agreement.

Negotiations began shortly after Fryzel was charged in 2016, but the parties were far apart, he said.

"Once some accountability started coming into the mix, we started listening," Randall said.

Mullins said Fryzel had no prior criminal history and the negotiations were "exhaustive." Fryzel and his family were "relieved" to put the case behind them, Mullins said.

Perkins asked if Fryzel was still working in law enforcement.

Mullins said, "No, real estate."

Perkins granted the state's request for a no-contact order prohibiting Fryzel from any communication with the woman who sat in the gallery Wednesday.

The allegations of sexual harassment and unprofessional conduct by Fryzel and others within the St. John Police Department and town government roiled the usually quiet suburb.