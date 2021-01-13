UPDATE: Former Whiting mayor sentenced to probation, home detention

She said he already has paid back, in full, all the campaign contributions he diverted, and has donated the $106,000 remaining in it to non-profit, charitable organizations.

David Sabotka, one of the few members of the public to attend the sentencing, said afterward he was overjoyed that Stahura was not imprisoned.

Sabotka said Stahura is a godfather to his son, and he has donated money for Stahura’s elections.

“I don’t feel betrayed. He is a great man. I’ve lived in Whiting all my life, and it’s a shame we lost a great mayor. He bleeds (Whiting High School) green,” Sabotka said.

Benson said Stahura is still well liked, “but being liked is only part of the job." He said Indiana law forbids candidates from making personal use of publicly donated money for election campaigning.

Connor said the crime was out of character for the hardworking, public spirited and compassionate man who served 20 years on the Whiting City Council and 17 years as mayor, until his resignation Sept. 2 in the wake of the public corruption case.