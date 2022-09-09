UPDATE: Friday morning crash cleared, lanes reopened on local stretch of I-80, state says

HAMMOND — An early morning crash Friday, which had shut down three westbound on Interstate 80, has been cleared, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting.
The crash had occurred between Northcote Avenue and Columbia Avenue, and closed the left-hand lanes, INDOT had said.
The blockage was reportedly cleared by mid morning.
The Times' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of The Hammond Times on July 6, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
Vidette-Messenger coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of The Vidette-Messenger on July 6, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
Vidette-Messenger coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of the Vidette-Messenger on July 7, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
Vidette-Messenger coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of The Vidette-Messenger on July 6, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
Vidette-Messenger coverage of Queen Elizabeth II in Chicago
Here is the front page of the Vidette-Messenger on July 7, 1959, with reports on the visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago.
