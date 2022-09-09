 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

UPDATE: Friday morning crash cleared, lanes reopened on local stretch of I-80, state says

  • Updated
  • 0

HAMMOND — An early morning crash Friday, which had shut down three westbound on Interstate 80, has been cleared, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting.

The crash had occurred between Northcote Avenue and Columbia Avenue, and closed the left-hand lanes, INDOT had said.

The blockage was reportedly cleared by mid morning.

Northwest Indiana newspapers report on 1959 visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Chicago

Queen Elizabeth II visited Chicago July 6, 1959. This gallery shows how the newspapers in Northwest Indiana covered her trip to the city.

1 of 6
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephant chases down a safari group in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts