alert urgent

UPDATE: Fuel spill continues to foul eastbound I-80 traffic, police say

  • Updated
I-80 crashes

Two crashes are fouling traffic Friday morning along the local stretch of Interstate 80, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

 Provided

HAMMOND — A diesel spill is being blamed for the delay in reopening an eastbound lane along the local stretch of Interstate 80 following a crash Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

About ten gallons of fuel need to be removed from the highway before it is cleared for motorists, police said.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

The crash between Columbia Avenue and Ind. 912 was one of two fouling traffic Friday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A second crash between Ind. 912 and Kennedy Avenue, which had been blocking the left westbound lane, has reportedly been cleared.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

