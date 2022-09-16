UPDATE: Fuel spill continues to foul eastbound I-80 traffic, police say

HAMMOND — A diesel spill is being blamed for the delay in reopening an eastbound lane along the local stretch of Interstate 80 following a crash Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

About ten gallons of fuel need to be removed from the highway before it is cleared for motorists, police said.

The crash between Columbia Avenue and Ind. 912 was one of two fouling traffic Friday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A second crash between Ind. 912 and Kennedy Avenue, which had been blocking the left westbound lane, has reportedly been cleared.

