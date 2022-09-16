UPDATE: Fuel spill continues to foul eastbound I-80 traffic, police say

HAMMOND — A diesel spill is being blamed for the delay in reopening an eastbound lane along the local stretch of Interstate 80 following a crash Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
About ten gallons of fuel need to be removed from the highway before it is cleared for motorists, police said.
Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock
The crash between Columbia Avenue and Ind. 912 was one of two fouling traffic Friday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
A second crash between Ind. 912 and Kennedy Avenue, which had been blocking the left westbound lane, has reportedly been cleared.
Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Samuel Clarida
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2203618
Charges: OWI, felony
Kristijan Dimitriovski
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203637
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Dezmen Dupriest
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2203624
Charges: Aggravated battery, felony
Jaylen Bayron
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203657
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Nicholas Hadarich
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203625
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Marcellus Dolomon
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2203656
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Ronald Mattox
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203628
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Gary Jones
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203642
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Kirsty DeWalt
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203633
Charges: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, felony
Margaret O'Donnell
Arrest date: Sept. 5, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203623
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Courtney Murff
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Lafayette, IN Booking Number: 2203627
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Edward Richardson
Arrest date: Sept. 7, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203643
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Katlyn Richardson
Arrest date: Sept. 6, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203639
Charges: Strangulation, felony
