UPDATE: Gallons of liquid codeine found in vehicle that led chase, crashed at toll plaza, police say

LAKE COUNTY — A substantial amount of prescription opiates were found stocked inside a car that fled police Tuesday after the driver crashed at the Gary East Toll Plaza, officials said.

Authorities found 3.6 gallons of suspected liquid codeine stored in several smaller bottles inside the vehicle, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

Lake County sheriff's highway patrol chased the vehicle about 7 a.m. after an officer saw the vehicle speeding westbound on Interstate 80, police said. The vehicle initially stopped when police attempted to pull it over but then fled from the stop.

Martinez identified the officer who initiated the pursuit as Gary police Officer Artibe. The driver fled west on the Indiana Toll Road before crashing on the 14A exit ramp to Grant Street, Martinez and Indiana State Police said.

Inside the car were a male driver and a female passenger, both from Chicago. The passenger stayed inside, but the driver tried to flee on foot before being apprehended, Martinez said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At least one of the two possessed suspected drugs, Martinez said, and both were placed under arrest. The vehicle was a rental from New Jersey.