UPDATE: Gary boy shot dead during attempted robbery, police say
UPDATE: Gary boy shot dead during attempted robbery, police say

Lake County coroner van stock

A Lake County Coroner van in this file photo.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

GARY — A 17-year-old Gary boy found deceased early Friday on a residential sidewalk was killed during an exchange of gunfire after allegedly attempting to rob two men, police say.

Tobigah Goins, of the 4400 block of West 23rd Avenue, was found shortly before 2:30 a.m. lying outside a home in the 1000 block of Polk Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Police had been called out initially for a robbery and then for gunshots, Hamady said. Lake County police assisted in the call.

Officers were then called to the local Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a report of two gunshot victims, Hamady said. One of the men, who had been shot in the leg, reportedly told officers he was outside the home on Polk Street when Goins attempted to rob him.

The 24-year-old Gary man said he was shot during a struggle for a gun held by Goins, police said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

A second man, a 26-year-old Gary resident, then came out of the Polk Street home and shot Goins, who returned fire striking the man's hand, according to Hamady.

Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The coroner's office said it was called out shortly after 3 a.m. The manner of death and type of injury are both pending, the office said.

Goins was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m., officials said.

