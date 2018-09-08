Subscribe for 33¢ / day
GARY — A 29-year-old man died Saturday at an Illinois hospital after he was shot in the back inside a nightclub in the city's Glen Park section, police said.

Gary police were still investigating whether the shots that mortally wounded the Gary man about 2 a.m. were fired from inside or outside the Voodoo Lounge in the 5000 block of Broadway, police said.

The man's death marks the city's 34th homicide so far this year in Gary, police said. It's the fourth slaying this week, following a six-week stretch during the summer months without any homicides.

Responding officers found the man inside a doorway to the business.

The man told police he was inside the business when he heard gunshots and felt a sharp pain in his back, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus and later flown to a Chicago hospital for treatment, he said.

The man died later Saturday, police said.

His name has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Alex Jones of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

