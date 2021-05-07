 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Gary man gets 20 years in federal crackdown on gang activity
breaking urgent

HAMMOND — A Gary man was sentenced in federal court to 20 years behind bars following his guilty plea to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity as a member of the Latin Dragons Nation street gang, acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell announced Friday.

Jonathan Arevalo, 28, has been associated with the Latin Dragons Nation since approximately 2009 and engaged in drug trafficking and possessed a firearm as a member of the gang, according to court documents.

Arevalo gave another Latin Dragons member access to a firearm in 2012, which was used to kill another individual in Chicago, according to Bell's announcement.

Arevalo then was involved in a drive-by shooting incident in 2015 in Chicago, which resulted in the death of a passenger in his vehicle when the rival gang returned fire, Bell said.

Janette Ingram, 29, of Chicago, was sentenced to one year and one day behind bars following her guilty plea to conspiracy to corruptly obstruct, influence and impede an official proceeding, according to Bell.

The case stems from February 2020 when multiple defendants were charged in a federal case alleging violations of federal criminal law, including racketeering conspiracy, against members and associates of Latin Dragons Nation.

Ingram visited one of the defendants at the Hammond City Jail on Feb. 17, 2020, where she was shown and photographed names of cooperating defendants in the case, Bell said.

"Later that day, Ingram caused photographs of the names of the cooperating defendants to be posted on social media with the intent to discourage and intimidate cooperators and potential cooperators from testifying at trial," according to Bell.

A total of 19 members and associates have been charged with racketeering conspiracy for their participation in Latin Dragons Nation activity, according to Bell. Of those, 15 defendants have pleaded guilty and seven are awaiting sentencing.

The case is the result of a shared investigation by several federal and local officials.

