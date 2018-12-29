GARY — A Gary man surrendered following a seven-hour standoff with police where he barricaded himself in his home for hours and fired several shots within the house.
Anthony Hammond, 25, came out of his home at 8 p.m. Saturday and was immediately taken into custody by the Lake County Sheriff's Tactical Unit, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
Police said Hammond had barricaded himself in his Gary home Saturday afternoon with several firearms, including an AK-47 and a shotgun. During negotiations with the man, police said he fired several shots within the house.
"Using patience, proper tactics and proper equipment, the suspect was apprehended peacefully through the use of nonlethal force and negotiators," Martinez said. "He came out of the home on his own and surrendered."
At about 1 p.m., members of the Lake County Tactical Team, acting under the authority of Indiana’s red flag law and with the written consent of the homeowner, arrived at a home in the 3600 block of Alabama Street in Gary to search the residence and remove several firearms from an individual, according to Martinez.
Martinez said the person had been identified as having a propensity for violent or emotionally unstable conduct, and was believed to be a threat to himself as well as others.
On Thursday, Lake County and Gary police officers responded to the 3600 block of Alabama Street in reference to shots fired. Officers were unable to locate the source of the reported gunfire.
Lake County detectives subsequently learned that Hammond was known to shoot firearms out of his window and in the area, according to police. Detectives interviewed Hammond's father and learned his son had fired the shots and possessed numerous firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, a shotgun and several other weapons.
Police said the father stated his son is a drug user, is unstable, and has recently made frequent threats against him with the firearms, as well as threatening suicide.
Police said Hammond is also believed to have shot and killed the family dog recently.
Detectives spoke with another family member Saturday who told detectives they spoke to Hammond that day and said he is “extremely paranoid” and made suicidal comments.
At first, detectives spoke with Hammond by telephone Saturday afternoon in an attempt to meet with him. Police said Hammond refused to meet with either detectives or mental health professionals.
The Lake County Tactical Team was then dispatched to the area and began negotiations. During the negotiations, police said Hammond fired several shots within the home and broke off contact.
The Northwest Regional SWAT team assisted the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT Team at the scene, Martinez said.
Following his surrender, Martinez said Hammond will be sent for an emergency commitment and an investigation is ongoing as to what, if any, charges will be sought.
