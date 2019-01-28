An excavator operated by Nakia Johnson on Monday smashes the walls of the home at 2200 Massachusetts St. in Gary, where the body of murder victim Tracy Martin, 41, was found in fall 2014. The city kicked off demolitions of the remaining Darren Vann crime scene homes on Monday.
Marvin Clinton, right, looks on Monday as a city-hired contractor demolishes an abandoned home at 2200 Massachusetts St. in Gary. He and 7-year-old Trevon, his son with Darren Vann murder victim Teaira Batey, drove to the demolition site early Monday to see the house be knocked down. The house became infamous after the body of Tracy Martin, 41, of Gary, was found strangled there in 2014. Clinton said Batey and Martin were friends.
The second of five abandoned, blighted homes tied to notorious serial killer Darren Vann has been demolished. On Monday, an excavator operated by Nakia Johnson smashed the walls of a home at 2200 Massachusetts St.
The city of Gary is demolishing the remaining Darren Vann crime scene homes on Monday.
An excavator operated by Nakia Johnson on Monday demolishes a home at 2200 Massachusetts St., Gary, one of five abandoned homes where bodies were found, victims of serial killer Darren Vann.
An excavator operated by Nakia Johnson smashes the walls of a home on Massachusetts street. The city of Gary kicked off demolitions of the remaining Darren Vann crime scene homes on Monday with the building at 2200 Massachusetts Street, where the body of Tracy Martin was found in fall 2014.
An excavator on Monday demolishes a home on Massachusetts Street in Gary where a victim of serial killer Darren Vann was found in 2014.
The city of Gary continued demolitions of the remaining Darren Vann crime scene homes on Monday.
An excavator smashes the walls of the home at 2200 Massachusetts St. where the body of Tracy Martin was found in 2014.
An excavator demolishes the walls of 2200 Massachusetts St. where the body of Tracy Martin was found in 2014.
On Monday, the city of Gary demolished the home where the body of Tracy Martin, 41, was found in fall 2014.
An excavator operated by Nakia Johnson smashes the walls of a remaining Darren Vann crime scene home on Monday.
GARY — Years before his May sentencing, serial killer Darren Vann intimately explained to detectives how they could walk up a series of stairs to the second floor at 2200 Massachusetts St. to find one of his many murder victims, Tracy Martin.
But the former Marine also expressed worry he wouldn't get credit for the killing, unsure if the body was where he left it last, records show.
When investigators arrived at the abandoned, blighted home in the fall of 2014, though, Vann's directions proved worthwhile: They found Martin's body beneath a mattress in a state of mummification, her clothes in disarray.
The 41-year-old Gary woman had been strangled to death, the coroner determined.
On Monday, 2200 Massachusetts St. became the second of five abandoned, boarded-up homes — used by Vann to secretly stash murder victims' bodies — to be demolished.
As snow fell in Gary, Nakia Johnson, with Gary-based N&T Auto Salvage, used an excavator early Monday to knock down 2200 Massachusetts St., made infamous after Martin's body was found there.
Now only snowy piles of rubble remain.
Johnson, who said he closely followed Vann's murder case like anybody in Gary did, said: “It’s nice to be a part of something, and being able to do something more than just reading about it in the paper. It’s nice to be a helping hand."
The city earlier this month began the teardowns of all homes with known ties to Vann’s murders.
'You always remember'
The former U.S. Marine is serving life in prison without parole for the killings of seven women. Six were found in Gary. A seventh,Afrikka Hardy, 19, was found strangled on Oct. 17, 2014, in a motel room in Hammond.
Vann first came under suspicion by local detectives with the discovery of Hardy, but the case soon garnered international attention as word spread that he used abandoned homes pocketed within the city of Gary to strangle and store his victims' bodies.
DNA results helped the Lake County coroner identify Martin in the fall of that year. Up until that point, she had only been known as Jane Doe.
The house at 2200 Massachusetts St. is less than 2 miles from 1800 E. 19th Ave., where Teaira Batey, 28, of Gary, was found dead. That home was demolished Jan. 8 by a city-hired contractor.
Martin and Batey were good friends, according to Batey’s fiancé, Marvin Clinton, of Gary.
Clinton bundled up with his and the late Batey's 7-year-old, Trevon, for a drive through Gary’s snow-filled side streets to watch the demolition.
“It’s a good feeling,” said Clinton, who maintains a memorial for Batey at the East 19th Avenue home. “When you drive by, you always remember and now that it’s not going to be there no more, it’s a whole lot better.”
A blight problem
Weather permitting over the next couple of weeks, N&T Auto Salvage will tear down 413 E. 43rd Ave., where the bodies of Sonya Billingsley and Tanya Gatlin were found; 421 E. 43rd Ave., where the body of murder victimAnita Jones was found; and 4330 Massachusetts, where Kristine Williams was found.
The city is working to transform the properties into memorial gardens post-demolition.
The demolitions point to the larger problem of blight in Gary, and for every home torn down, there seems to be one or two more abandoned in the years to follow in the same block or neighborhood.
As Clinton watched remnants of 2200 Massachusetts tumble to the snowy ground with each comb-over by the excavator, he pointed to two homes across the street littered with smashed-through windows and boarded-up doors.
“Them two houses, back then, they used to be open. People used to live in them. And Teaira and Tracy used to hang out there, sometimes,” Clinton said.
The mayor has said demolishing homes has been a priority under her administration.
The city years ago inventoried its list of blighted residential homes, tearing down more than 1,200 since the start of Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s administration. But thousands are left standing, due to limited resources to demolish more.
Not long after his arrest in 2014 in the death of Hardy, Vann began leading detectives, one by one, to abandoned homes in Gary, sharing unnerving, intimate details of how, exactly, police would find the bodies.
Police learned Vann, using the pseudonym “Big Boy Appetite,” had contacted Hardy on Backpage, a website often used to advertise prostitution, and arranged to meet her at the motel.
He was known for targeting prostitutes and other vulnerable women unlikely to be reported missing quickly. He told detectives he killed the women in anger.
Vann moved back to Gary after he was released in July 2013 from a Texas prison, having spent time there behind bars on a sexual assault charge involving a prostitute.
When asked in 2014 by Hammond detectives why he started killing women in Northwest Indiana, Vann allegedly said, "Just I guess, anger. 'Cause I feel I shouldn't have went to prison the first time. You see what I'm saying."
Clinton said Vann had no right "to play God” with his victims.
“All these women, they had their own problems. They had their demons. We can’t judge them for that. Don’t nobody deserve that, to be treated that way, by anybody,” Clinton said. “I don’t care what kind of life you live. It wasn’t his place to play God with these women.”
The Darren Vann homes
Home where the body of Teaira Batey was found
Home where the body of Tracy Martin was found
Home where the bodies of Sonya Billingsley and Tanya Gatlin was found
Home where the body of Anita Jones was found
Home where the body of Kristine Williams was found
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.
