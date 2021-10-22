 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Grenade discovery in Lake Station river prompts bomb squad response, police say
This Times file photo shows members of the Porter County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad putting up their equipment.

 Stan Maddux, file, The Times

LAKE STATION — A discovery of a grenade in a Lake Station river prompted Porter County Sheriff's Bomb Squad to respond to the scene Friday, the police chief said. 

A man had been magnet fishing Friday afternoon in the river off of Clay Street north of Interstate 94 at the border between Gary and Lake Station. Lake Station Chief of Police James Richardson said the man pulled up a grenade. 

The Porter County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad was called to assist police, said Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls. 

Richardson said the bomb squad took the grenade to safely dispose of it.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Officers blocked off portions of Clay Street around the river for a period of time early Friday evening while investigating. 

A resident who lives in the area, Chris Conces, said as he came home around 5 p.m. traveling north on Clay Street, he saw police had blocked off the intersection of Clay Street and East 25th Avenue under the viaduct. After explaining that he was trying to get to his residence, police let him get through.

The body of water police responded to is called the Little Calumet Burns Ditch Watershed, according to an Indiana Department of Environmental Management map. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

