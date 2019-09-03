{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A 57-year-old Griffith man was killed Tuesday morning by a CSX train while walking near the tracks carrying fishing supplies.

First responders on the scene located Ibrahim Amara in 2 feet of water in the Little Calumet River, just north of U.S. 20 on Porter-Lake County Line Road, according to a report by Portage Police Chief Troy Williams.

Officers interviewed the train's conductor and engineer, who provided similar accounts. The investigation shows Amara was walking eastbound on the northern set of tracks when he was struck from behind by the eastbound train.

Articles recovered at the scene by police suggest Amara was in the area to fish.

"Despite the train's horn being sounded numerous times, Mr. Amara did not appear to notice the train approaching from behind and did not make any noticeable attempt to avoid being struck," Williams said in the report.

Assisting in the investigation and recovery was the Portage Fire Department's Dive Team, the Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes and Gary Police Departments, the Porter County coroner's office and the CSX Police Department. 

