UPDATE: Hammond man dead, suspect in custody after Friday morning homicide

GARY — A Hammond man died early Friday morning after he was shot in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood, according to police.

Andres Gayton, 27, was pronounced dead 4:50 a.m. at Southlake Methodist Hospital, according to the Lake County coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police were dispatched around 4:20 a.m. to the 7000 block of 24th Avenue in Gary with reports of shots fired.

According to police, Gayton fired shots at the house, and someone inside the house returned fire. The individual in the house was taken into custody, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.