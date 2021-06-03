 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Hit-and-run suspect identified, police say
urgent

UPDATE: Hit-and-run suspect identified, police say

GARY — A man suspected of fleeing the scene of a recent crash has been identified after police released a surveillance image asking for the public's assistance. 

The suspect allegedly struck two parked cars about 8 a.m. May 26 in the 4800 block of Broadway and left without leaving any information for the other drivers, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Westerfield said the man has been identified as of Thursday afternoon and police have not yet disclosed his identity or whether he has been taken into custody. 

"We would like to thank the community for all their assistance," Westerfield said.

Surveillance images shared by police show the suspect was seen carrying what appears to be a firearm at his waist and wearing an orange or yellow hoodie, light blue jeans and boots.

6:32 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Monitoring LaPorte with Specialist Justin Dyer

He was driving a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer at the time of the crash, Westerfield said.

Westerfield urged anyone who spots him to not approach and instead call police.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts was asked to contact Gary police Cpl. Tommie Tatum with the Traffic Division at 219-881-1217. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Aaron Crawford preview

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts