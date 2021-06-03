UPDATE: Hit-and-run suspect identified, police say

GARY — A man suspected of fleeing the scene of a recent crash has been identified after police released a surveillance image asking for the public's assistance.

The suspect allegedly struck two parked cars about 8 a.m. May 26 in the 4800 block of Broadway and left without leaving any information for the other drivers, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Westerfield said the man has been identified as of Thursday afternoon and police have not yet disclosed his identity or whether he has been taken into custody.

"We would like to thank the community for all their assistance," Westerfield said.

Surveillance images shared by police show the suspect was seen carrying what appears to be a firearm at his waist and wearing an orange or yellow hoodie, light blue jeans and boots.

He was driving a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer at the time of the crash, Westerfield said.

Westerfield urged anyone who spots him to not approach and instead call police.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts was asked to contact Gary police Cpl. Tommie Tatum with the Traffic Division at 219-881-1217. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

