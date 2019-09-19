HOBART — A 37-year-old man accused of burglarizing a home on Colorado Street Thursday afternoon has been caught following a citywide search, police say.
Capt. James Gonzales said he was captured about 1:45 p.m. near 61st Avenue and Indiana 51 — just two miles east of the residence.
Gonzales said officers arrived at the residence in the 6100 block of Colorado Street and noticed an unknown vehicle parked in the driveway. The car, which didn't belong to the homeowner, was filled with items potentially taken from the house.
A perimeter was set up before noon, with several K-9 units actively searching the city.
You have free articles remaining.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.