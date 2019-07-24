LANSING — A Hobart woman was gunned down in a busy Lansing parking lot, and another man was injured in the shooting, police and coroner's reports revealed Wednesday.
Lisa Marie York, 41, of Hobart, was fatally shot in the head, the Lake County coroner reported. She was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Franciscan Health Hammond after the shooting incident near the intersection of 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue in Lansing.
Officers received a call for shots fired at 6:07 p.m., according to Lansing police. When they arrived, they discovered two victims in the parking lot at 2500 Bernice Road.
The second victim, a man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he remained in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, police said. The identity of the male victim was not released Wednesday.
The Lansing Police Department is working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force on the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.
Gunshots ring out
On Tuesday night, a black truck riddled with bullet holes sat in front of an automotive shop as police investigated the area.
Crime scene tape stretched from Just Tires, at 2500 173rd St., to the plaza parking lot across the roadway, which is home to a vacant building and an LA Fitness.
Shortly after 6 p.m., Zelda McDonald, of Lansing, had just parked and was about to head into LA Fitness when she heard what she described as 10 to 20 gunshots ring out.
“I stepped my foot out, and at first I thought it was a firecracker when the first shot happened,” McDonald said. “The only thing I could think of was to fall back in my car.”
McDonald said she heard several more shots fired before hearing a vehicle speed away.
“I went into shock,” McDonald said. “I couldn’t believe what was happening. You see this kind of thing on TV but not in real life.”
McDonald waited and then ran as fast as she could into the LA Fitness building for safety.
Kevin Harmon, of Chicago, said he dropped off his vehicle at Just Tires about 2:30 p.m., went to see a movie with his family and then came back only to find the crime scene investigation in full swing.
Harmon was told he would need to wait for police to process the area before he could remove his vehicle. He said the plaza is normally a quiet, safe place — the reason he does business there.
“That’s why I bring my car here to get services. It’s out in the middle of nowhere,” Harmon said.
Familiar territory
This wasn't the first time Lansing police have investigated a shooting in the 17300 block of Torrence Avenue.
On July 22, 2018 — nearly a year ago to the day of the recent shooting — 20-year-old Jessica Loverdi-Finister suffered a gunshot wound during a fight just outside the nearby LA Fitness, which McDonald said she entered for safety Tuesday.
In the 2018 case, a friend took Loverdi-Finister, of Sauk Village, to the now-shuttered Franciscan Health hospital in Chicago Heights, where she later died. The Cook County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
In September, police arrested Amari Ross, 20, of Chicago, and charged him with first-degree murder in Loverdi-Finister's death.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.