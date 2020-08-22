UPDATE: Homicide resulted from altercation between several men, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A Gary man died in a homicide early Saturday in the 4500 block of Broadway after an altercation between several men, authorities said.

Gary police responded about 3:10 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim near a gas station in the block, police records show.

Upon arrival, police discovered two men were shot after a verbal altercation between several men at the gas station, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A 29-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The Lake County Coroner identified the man as Rayvon Harris, of Gary.

The other victim was transported by a different party to an area hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, Westerfield said.

This is the city’s 34th homicide of the year, police said. Gary had recorded 34 homicides as of the same time last year, records show.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department also assisted at the scene.