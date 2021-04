UPDATE: Homicide victim was in parked vehicle when he was shot, police say

GARY — A man was fatally shot while sitting inside a parked car with another person late Wednesday, officials said.

Jarell Taylor, 29, of Gary, was pronounced dead about 9:58 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. He was shot in the 3700 block of Madison Street, a Lake County coroner's release states.

Gary police were dispatched to the hospital to meet with Taylor, who was driven there shortly after the shooting, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The driver, another 29-year-old man, told police he and Taylor were parked at Madison Street when someone in another vehicle drove by and fired shots at them.

The driver ducked to avoid being shot and noticed Taylor had been wounded, then immediately drove him to the hospital, Westerfield said.

He told police he couldn't provide a description of the vehicle because he ducked.

Tyler was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

Gary police, Lake County CSI and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit responded.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

