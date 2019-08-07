The noise of screeching tires caught the woman's attention as she tended to a bonfire outside her home Tuesday evening.

Giana Piatanesi turned toward the sound, and at first, she thought it was a cardboard box lying before the stopped vehicle in the 23300 block of Harrison Street, just south of Lowell. But in horror, she soon realized it was actually the body of her 2-year-old son, Jacob Arnold.