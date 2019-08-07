ST. JOHN TWP. — An 18-year-old man trapped in a burning house early Monday died of smoke inhalation, the Lake County coroner's office said Wednesday.
The coroner declared Derek Sancya, of St. John Township, dead at 4 a.m. — about two hours after arriving on scene in the 7900 block of Rhode Court, just south of Dyer.
Sancya's stepfather and mother escaped the blaze, with the latter suffering several burns while trying to save her son. She was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer before being transported to a burn unit in Illinois.
“The Lake County Sheriff’s Department extends its deepest sympathy to the family of the young man who passed away in this case,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a news release issued Monday.
An estimated 400 people gathered outside Lake Central High School on Tuesday night to remember Sancya's life, releasing balloons into the sky in honor of the 18-year-old.
“Derek showed support for everyone because that was the type of person he was. He was always the life of the party," Alex Samuels told The Times at Tuesday's vigil, which he helped organize. "If he was in a crowd, you were going to notice him. He was always out there and ready to talk to people and ask how they were doing. I'll never forget that about him, and it's a lesson we can all learn from him.”
Officials said the cause of the fire — which resulted in a total loss to the St. John Township residence — remains under investigation.
A GoFundMe account has been created to provide financial assistance to the family. Nearly $3,600 has been raised of the $4,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.
Those wishing to donate can find the campaign page at gofundme.com/f/derek-sancya039s-mom.
