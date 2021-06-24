UPDATE: Hung jury in Porter County double slaying case

Prosecutors spent much of the past four weeks attempting to convince jurors that Silva, 20, of Hamlet, aided Kerner in the attempted robberies that resulted in the deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.

Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October for his role in the crime and later sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. Kerner since has appealed.

Silva faced two counts of aiding in murder that occurred during the perpetration of a robbery and two counts of aiding in attempted robberies.

Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday that Silva sat in the basement as a backup man, holding a handgun and waiting to ambush as his friend Kerner attempted to carry out a robbery that ended with the two Lake County teens murdered.

"The defendant did much more than just sit there and let things happen," Hammer said.

But as jurors prepared to begin deliberating, defense attorneys attempted to paint their client as scared and hiding in the basement of the Boone Township home on Feb. 25, 2019, after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real."