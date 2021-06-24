UPDATE: Hung jury in Porter County double slaying case

VALPARAISO — A jury was deadlocked after a second day of deliberation over the fate of John Silva II, who is accused of aiding Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner in the brutal 2019 slayings of two Lake County teens.
The jury began deliberating around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, went home for the night at 8 p.m. and returned Thursday morning. Jurors were not able to reach a unanimous verdict, resulting in a hung jury around 4 p.m. Thursday, a court official said.
"At the outset of this case we believed in John Silva, attorney (John) Cantrell and myself continue to believe in John Silva," defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen said.
"The fight for a full acquittal will continue," he said. "We of course would be remiss if we did not thank the jury for its careful consideration and of course the very tough deliberation and decision they had to make."
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said, "We knew this would be a difficult case for a number of reasons, but we felt we could still prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."
"(Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas and Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer) did an outstanding job and the investigation by the PCSD (Porter County Sheriff's Department) led by Brian Dziedzinski was even better. We will take another look at the case before we decide what to do insofar as a retrial is concerned."
Prosecutors spent much of the past four weeks attempting to convince jurors that Silva, 20, of Hamlet, aided Kerner in the attempted robberies that resulted in the deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John.
Kerner, 20, was found guilty in October for his role in the crime and later sentenced to 179 years behind bars, which the judge acknowledged was a "de facto" life sentence. Kerner since has appealed.
Silva faced two counts of aiding in murder that occurred during the perpetration of a robbery and two counts of aiding in attempted robberies.
Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments Wednesday that Silva sat in the basement as a backup man, holding a handgun and waiting to ambush as his friend Kerner attempted to carry out a robbery that ended with the two Lake County teens murdered.
"The defendant did much more than just sit there and let things happen," Hammer said.
But as jurors prepared to begin deliberating, defense attorneys attempted to paint their client as scared and hiding in the basement of the Boone Township home on Feb. 25, 2019, after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real."
Out of that fear and in hopes of distancing himself from the unexpected turn of events, Silva recorded the six gunshots echoing from the garage above and sounds of one of the victims moaning in pain, Gruenhagen said. That recording was played Wednesday for jurors.
The trial took place before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.