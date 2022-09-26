 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: I-65 reopens following local crash Monday morning

65.jpg

MERRILLVILLE — Northbound Interstate 65 has been reopened following a crash that fouled traffic early Monday between U.S. 30 and 72nd Place, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the express lanes and the roadway was closed as emergency crews responded, INDOT said.

