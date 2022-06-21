 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: I-94 reopened after lawnmower struck by westbound van, state says

Westbound Interstate 94 has reopened east of U.S. 421 in LaPorte County following a crash that had shut down the busy stretch of highway for hours Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A lawnmower making a U-turn on the highway was struck by a van earlier in the day, state police said.

The driver of the mower was flown out from the scene for medical care and the driver of the van was in good conditions, police said.

Another early morning crash had temporarily shut down two of the eastbound lanes of the highway nearby, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That crash has been cleared.

All westbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours Tuesday morning and traffic was being diverted on to U.S. 421 while the crash investigation was underway, officials said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

