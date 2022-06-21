UPDATE: I-94 reopened after lawnmower struck by westbound van, state says

A Tuesday morning crash that closed down all westbound lanes of Interstate 94 nine miles east of Ind. 49 was touched off when the driver of a lawnmower made a U-turn in the highway and was stuck by a van, according to Indiana State Police.
A serious crash Tuesday morning has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 94 just east of Ind. 49, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Westbound Interstate 94 has reopened east of U.S. 421 in LaPorte County following a crash that had shut down the busy stretch of highway for hours Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
A lawnmower making a U-turn on the highway was struck by a van earlier in the day, state police said.
The driver of the mower was flown out from the scene for medical care and the driver of the van was in good conditions, police said.
Another early morning crash had temporarily shut down two of the eastbound lanes of the highway nearby, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That crash has been cleared.
All westbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours Tuesday morning and traffic was being diverted on to U.S. 421 while the crash investigation was underway, officials said.
