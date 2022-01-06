UPDATE: Fatal I-94 crash was chain reaction to rollover; highway reopened, state police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A fatal crash early Thursday along a local stretch of Interstate 94 was touched off after a Westville man rolled his 2005 Dodge Ram in the right eastbound lane of the highway, Indiana State Police said.

That driver was standing outside his truck when it was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet cargo van, which spun out and was struck on the passenger side by a semi-truck, State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The driver of a fourth vehicle, a 2007 GMC truck, while attempting to avoid the collisions, spun out and stuck the center median wall then then hit the trailer of the semi-truck, according to police. The Merrillville man was not injured.

"A passenger in the van was declared deceased at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner," Fifield said. "A second passenger in the van was critically injured and was later flown to Chicago for treatment. A third passenger in the van was initially pinned in the van and later transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City for treatment."

The deceased person has not yet been identified.

Neither the driver of the semi-truck nor the driver of the Dodge Ram were injured, police said.