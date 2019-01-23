SOUTH HAVEN — Chris Allton said she was surprised to learn Wednesday night that one of her neighbors had been shot and killed during a confrontation with police.
"They were the nicest people," said Allton, who lives near the site of the shooting in the area of McCool Road and Cherryfield Drive.
She said the family, which included a couple and their son, were friendly, helpful to fellow neighbors and generous with the vegetables produced in their summer garden.
"I never saw this coming," Allton said.
Police and the Porter coroner's office have yet to release the identity of the man shot, or the employment status of the officer involved in the shooting.
The county sheriff's department said the man was shot after allegedly attacking police in the South Haven home. Indiana State Police are investigating.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to assist a suicidal person at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police.
Two county officers got to the home and attempted to get the person inside to open the door, police said. A third officer then arrived on scene and saw a bloody man through the home's window.
After police forced their way into the residence, the man went after one of the officers after the officer used a Taser on him, the news release states.
Another officer tried to handcuff the man; however, the man lunged at the officer with a knife. Another officer then shot at the man, fatally striking him.
Officers immediately performed lifesaving measures, and EMS transported him to Porter Regional Hospital, where the man died.
Allton said her 18-year-old son thought he heard the nearby commotion.
"He said he thought he heard pop, pop, pop," she said.
An investigation into the incident revealed the initial call was made by a family member who had been attacked by the man just before the 911 call.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time, Indiana State Police said. Results will be turned over to the Porter County prosecutor's office once the investigation is complete, police said.
