UPDATE: ID released of second person to die after kayaks overturned on Region lake

Robinson Lake

A 54-year-old Dyer woman, who was pulled from Robinson Lake in Hobart July 31 after her kayak capsized, has died, Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Brock has confirmed.

 Provided

HOBART — Officials have released the identity of a 54-year-old Griffith woman, who is now the second person to die after being pulled from Robinson Lake July 31 after kayaks overturned.

Carol Rose Wolff Williams died Sunday at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Williams died after drowning and her death has been ruled by the coroner as an accident.

Zachariah Bud "ZB" Higgason, 19, of Dyer, whose kayak also overturned, was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. that day, the coroner's office has said.

The coroner's office determined Higgason's death was also accidental.

Witnesses saw the two kayakers tip over shortly after 8 p.m. July 31 and begin struggling about 200 feet offshore at the lake at 5240 Liverpool Road, Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Brock has said.

People are also reading…

"As the kayakers struggled, one witness entered the water to rescue them," Brock said. "During that attempt, both kayakers went under the surface of the water. The witness located the female and swam her back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer who arrived on scene."

Crown Point Fire Department divers recovered Higgason's body about an hour after he went into the water, according to Brock.

The initial investigation indicated both Higgason and Williams had wearable life jackets with them, Brock said, but they were not wearing them at the time of the incident.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.

