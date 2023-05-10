CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Middle School student struck and killed by a train in the downtown area Tuesday evening has been identified by the Porter County Coroner's Office as Sylis Wilfinger, 14, of Chesterton.

Wilfinger had gone around the crossing arm at 15th Street heading north near the town complex shortly after 7 p.m. and was sitting on his bicycle on the south track waiting for a westbound train to pass on the north track, Chesterton police said.

"At the same time an eastbound train was approaching the boy's position on the south track," Chesterton police reported. "On seeing the boy, the eastbound train's engineer sounded the horn several times, but according to the engineer the boy never looked to the west in the direction of the oncoming train."

"It is unclear if he was wearing headphones or if he believed the horn was coming from the train traveling westbound," police said.

Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson called the incident a "tragic accident" and said, "Our heart goes out to the boy's family, his friends, and his classmates and teachers."

"This is a grievous blow to this young man's loved ones and to his community, and this department's officers wish them peace and healing," he said.

The Porter County coroner's office said the incident remains under investigation and toxicology test results are pending.

"The Porter County Coroner’s Office would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and Chesterton community."

Train traffic had resumed on the busy tracks through the center of town by 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, the town reported.

Police say they are working with school officials.

"Counselors are on hand and available at the middle school," Richardson said. "Our entire team of school resource officers has been briefed and will also be available."

Bridget Martinson, public relations and marketing director for the Duneland School Corporation, said late Wednesday morning, "This event has affected the entire school and grief counselors are available to students and staff members who have been impacted by this tragedy."

"Additionally, counselors have been assigned to staff a support room while school is in session," she said. "The counselors will remain in place for the duration of the school day and subsequent days as needed."

