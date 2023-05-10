CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Middle School student struck and killed by a train in the downtown area Tuesday evening has been identified by the Porter County Coroner's Office as Sylis Wilfinger, 14, of Chesterton.
Wilfinger had gone around the crossing arm at 15th Street heading north near the town complex shortly after 7 p.m. and was sitting on his bicycle on the south track waiting for a westbound train to pass on the north track, Chesterton police said.
"At the same time an eastbound train was approaching the boy's position on the south track," Chesterton police reported. "On seeing the boy, the eastbound train's engineer sounded the horn several times, but according to the engineer the boy never looked to the west in the direction of the oncoming train."
"It is unclear if he was wearing headphones or if he believed the horn was coming from the train traveling westbound," police said.
"Counselors are on hand and available at the middle school," Richardson said. "Our entire team of school resource officers has been briefed and will also be available."
Bridget Martinson, public relations and marketing director for the Duneland School Corporation, said late Wednesday morning, "This event has affected the entire school and grief counselors are available to students and staff members who have been impacted by this tragedy."
"Additionally, counselors have been assigned to staff a support room while school is in session," she said. "The counselors will remain in place for the duration of the school day and subsequent days as needed."
