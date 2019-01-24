SOUTH HAVEN — The local man shot and killed by a Porter County police officer Wednesday night has been identified as 46-year-old Kevin Grant Vawter, according to Indiana State Police, who are investigating.
An autopsy is planned for today by the Porter County coroner's office, police said.
Vawter was shot by a 5-year veteran of the county force, Patrolman Nathan Graf, according to county police.
"Officer Graf has been placed on paid Administrative Leave, as is typical with any Officer involved in a deadly force incident," according to a statement from county police.
The two other officers involved in the incident have returned to normal police duties, state police said.
All three officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident, according to state police.
County police said the video from the cameras will not be available until state police complete the investigation and turn the findings over to the prosecutor's office for review.
"I never saw this coming."
The county sheriff's department said Vawter was shot after allegedly attacking police in his South Haven home in the area of McCool Road and Cherryfield Drive.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to assist a suicidal person at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police.
Two county officers got to the home and attempted to get the person inside to open the door, police said. A third officer then arrived on scene and saw a bloody man through the home's window.
After police forced their way into the residence, Vawter went after one of the officers after the officer used a Taser on him, the news release states.
Another officer tried to handcuff Vawter; however, he lunged at the officer with a knife. Another officer then shot at Vawter, fatally striking him.
Officers immediately performed lifesaving measures, and EMS transported him to Porter Regional Hospital where he died.
Neighbor Chris Allton said her 18-year-old son thought he heard the nearby commotion.
"He said he thought he heard pop, pop, pop," she said.
An investigation into the incident revealed the initial call was made by a family member who had allegedly been attacked by Vawter just before the 911 call.
Allton said Thursday morning she was surprised to learn about the shooting.
"They were the nicest people," said Allton.
She said the family, which included a couple and their son, were friendly, helpful to fellow neighbors and generous with the vegetables produced in their summer garden.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.
