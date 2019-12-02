Authorities investigate Sunday after the body of 34-year-old Erik Lozano was found in shallow water on the northwest side of Grand Boulevard Lake in Lake Station. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Lake Station police Detective Dan Perryman at 219-962-2081. To submit a tip via the department's website, go to www.lakestation-in.gov/hottipline
Authorities investigate Sunday after the body of 34-year-old Erik Lozano was found in shallow water on the northwest side of Grand Boulevard Lake in Lake Station. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Lake Station police Detective Dan Perryman at 219-962-2081. To submit a tip via the department's website, go to www.lakestation-in.gov/hottipline
A barricade and crime-scene tape prevent access near Grand Boulevard Lake after a body was discovered Sunday afternoon.
Authorities investigate after the body of 34-year-old Erik Lozano, of East Chicago, was found in shallow water on the northwest side of Grand Boulevard Lake in Lake Station.
A resident walking near Grand Boulevard Lake in Lake Station discovered the body of a man who had been stabbed to death, police said.
A sign marks a trail at Grand Boulevard Lake in Lake Station, where a man's body was found submerged in shallow water Sunday.
LAKE STATION — Four men were taken into custody Sunday night on suspicion of stabbing a man to death during a robbery in East Chicago and dumping his body in Grand Boulevard Lake, Police Chief David Johnson said.
Erik Lozano, 34, of East Chicago, was found dead about 11:50 a.m. Sunday by a passerby, who noticed his body submerged in shallow water near a log on the northwest side of the lake.
Lozano died from several stab wounds. The death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators received several tips that led them to the four suspects, all men between 19 and 21 years old, according to Johnson and St. John police Detective Cmdr. Steve Flores, spokesman for the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force.
Police were not releasing the men's names pending the filing of formal charges. They were being held Monday at the Lake County Jail.
The Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Lake Station police with the investigation.
Johnson said investigators learned Lozano was robbed in East Chicago. During the robbery, he was stabbed several times and his body was removed from the crime scene and dumped into the lake in Lake Station, police said.
The homicide remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Lake Station police Detective Dan Perryman at 219-962-2081. To submit a tip via the department's website, go to lakestation-in.gov/hottipline
Johnson thanked the officers and agencies who assisted.
"They worked diligently throughout the day and night to apprehend the individuals involved in the death of Lozano," he said.