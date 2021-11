CHESTERTON — All lanes of Ind. 49 and the southbound ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 are back open after being temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District is reporting.

"Traffic is able to get by on just the right shoulder, but it is slow moving," INDOT had earlier reported.

The rollover occurred around 7:30 a.m., police said. Police had no word of any injuries.

