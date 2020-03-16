UPDATE: Indiana bars, restaurants ordered to close 'as soon as feasibly reasonable' amid COVID-19 outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS — Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are being asked to close their doors "as soon as feasibly reasonable" to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman for Gov. Eric Holcomb's office.

Establishments will be required to close to in-person patrons, but may provide takeout and delivery services through the end of March, according to a statement released Monday from Holcomb's office.

Following on the heels of leaders in neighboring Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio, Holcomb made the announcement Monday morning in a continuing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Indiana is now adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline for large events and mass gatherings, meaning the state now recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people.

Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-Learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure.

The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs.