UPDATE: INDOT workers injured, equipment destroyed in Lake County I-65 crash

Indiana Department of Transportation workers patching a section of northbound Interstate 65 in the area of 61st Avenue early Friday suffered minor injuries when a semitruck slammed into two INDOT vehicles, the state said.

The workers were examined at an urgency care facility, said Hunter Petroviak, public relations director for INDOT's Northeast District.

A passenger in the truck was airlifted with serious injuries following the 2 a.m. crash, state police said.

INDOT had the shoulder, and third and second lanes closed at the time of the crash for the patching crews, Petroviak said. The semi hit the first truck-mounted crash cushion and then the second.

One of the INDOT vehicles was totaled, as were both the mounted crash cushions on the two vehicles, he said.

The driver of the truck refused treatment, according to police.

Traffic flow in the area was restricted for crash reconstruction and cleanup, police said.

The crash is the most serious of several reported along the local stretch of I-65 Friday that has snarled traffic, police said.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

Come back to nwi.com for more updates as they become available.

