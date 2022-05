UPDATE: Infant death believed accidental, but being investigated by Region police department

CEDAR LAKE — Police said they are investigating the death of an infant, following a call Thursday morning.

The Cedar Lake department reported being called out at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to the 11000 West block of 126th Avenue for a death investigation.

Deputy Chief of Police Carl Brittingham said Friday morning the death involved an infant.

Police Chief William Fisher said the death is believed to be accidental, but is being investigated.

No further details are available at this time, he said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.