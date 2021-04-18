UPDATE: Infant killed in single-car crash, officials say

GARY — A 3-month-old boy died Friday night after a single-car crash in the city's Tolleston neighborhood, officials said.
Isaiah Neely, of Gary, was a passenger in a gray 2013 Nissan Altima that hit a tree about 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 15th Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
A 23-year-old Gary woman was driving eastbound when she lost control of the Altima, Hamady said. The Altima came to rest on its side.
Isaiah was taken by a passer-by to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead about 8:40 p.m., according to Hamady and a coroner's release.
The driver and a 26-year-old woman, who was riding in the front seat, were taken by ambulance to the hospital, police said.
Hamady did not have information on whether the child was restrained in a car seat, he said.
The crash remained under investigation. Toxicology results were pending, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485.
