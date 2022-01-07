UPDATE: Infant, woman killed when pursuit ends in crash on I-94, sheriff says

The 20-year-old Matteson, Illinois, woman riding with the driver was killed instantly when he rear-ended a semitrailer, Martinez said. An infant, who was in a car seat, also was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Indiana State Police assisted with a crash reconstruction investigation and determined the driver of the Audi lost control and rear-ended a semitrailer in the right lane, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

"After striking the trailer, the Audi spun across all lanes and drove into the median wall," Fifield said. "After hitting the wall, the Audi then continued back across the lanes in front of the same semi that it had rear-ended and was struck on the passenger side by the front of the semi."

The Audi came to rest wedged under the front bumper of the semi, he said.

The woman suffered fatal injuries during the initial impact with the trailer and was ejected, Fifield said.

"A small child who was in a car seat on the rear passenger side of the Audi also suffered fatal injuries," he said.

Martinez said the crash scene likely was traumatic for emergency crews who responded.