UPDATE: Injured trooper expected to recover after drunken driver plows into patrol car, police say

As the troopers were investigating, Griffin noticed a 2004 Chevrolet SUV speeding toward them in the left-center lane and attempted to yell to Adam to warn him. The SUV's driver, Geweniger, struck Adam's car, causing it to hit the Mercedes and the median wall, police said.

Rosillo was able to jump over the median barrier to avoid being stuck by Adams' patrol car.

Griffin and Rosillo were able to extricate Adam, who was in the driver's seat at the time of the crash, as his car leaked gasoline, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz was sitting in a different state police vehicle waiting for a tow truck and was unharmed.

Indiana State Police planned to present several possible charges against Geweniger to the Lake County prosecutor's office, including operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony. Police also planned to seek misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

The interstate was closed for about five hours for crash investigation and cleanup, police said.