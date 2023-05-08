VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old Hebron woman faces felony neglect and drunken driving charges after allegedly showing up intoxicated at Flint Lake Elementary School and touching others, yelling in the boy's bathroom and attempting to enter someone else's vehicle, Valparaiso police said.

Police say the accused, Jennifer Ryan, was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.405%, which is more than five times the legal limit for driving of 0.08%. She also reportedly tested positive for cannabinoids.

Police said they were called to the school at 4106 Calumet Ave. at 7:02 p.m. Thursday and were directed to Ryan, who smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated.

They learned she had driven a child to a choir event at the school and officers were told she had rubbed the back of one man, grabbed at children and was found yelling at someone else's child in the boy's bathroom. She was also reportedly stopped from entering someone else's vehicle.

Region high school student faces 10 charges after allegedly making bomb threat, police say "We want our community to know that we take any threat to the safety of our schools very seriously and will vigorously investigate any threats, and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," police said.

Police said they found two empty 187 milliliter — about 6 ounces — bottles of wine in Ryan's vehicle.

She faces felony counts of neglect of a dependent, operating while intoxicated with a prior offense and OWI with a minor less than 18 years of age, police said. She also faces misdemeanor charges of drunken driving and public intoxication.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Dawn Tucker Karen Snyder Anthony Maxberry Flavio Quintanilla Jeremy Riley Brayden Joseph Stephen Kearney Jason Hammer Crystal Robinson Rebecca Masse Nicholas Kleihege Marteus Holbrook Brandon Welshan Mitchell Rospierski Kevin Shufford II Tumen Tysrendorzhiev Georgina Houston Leona Riley Sandra Dombrowski Wardell Brown Timothy Burton Kaylee Schoenenberger Jennifer Bish Tucker Morse Dustin Mathews Aiden McAlvey William Milan Joshua Heaviland Sierra Kindy Joseph Bauer Giovani Phan Karen Hanchar Jordan Lewis Andres Cadena Sean Webster Abigail Ziembicki Julia Shannon Paul Hudak Jr. Zachary Davenport