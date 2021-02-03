UPDATE: Investigation into 3-year-old's shooting of highest priority, police chief says

The men told police they were in a vehicle at the intersection of West Fifth Avenue and Bigger Street when a vehicle pulled up next to them and someone in that vehicle shot at them. They drove to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The men did not provide a make and model of the suspect's vehicle, police said.

About 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, another man arrived at Methodist Northlake with a gunshot would, Westerfield said.

The 40-year-old Gary man told police he was shot at a gas station in the city's Miller section, but refused to provide additional details, she said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm, police said.

A total of 14 nonfatal gunshot wounds have been recorded so far this year in Gary, down from 16 at the same time last year, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Nonfatal gunshot wounds were up nearly 16% in 2020, from 106 in 2019 to 178 in 2020, he said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call detectives in the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

