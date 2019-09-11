HAMMOND — A social media post threatening gun violence put all Hammond public schools on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning, police say.
Lt. Steven Kellogg said officers issued an all-clear at 11:30 a.m. — two hours after it was put in place.
"At this time, we do not believe there to be any threat and school will continue as scheduled," Kellogg said. "Hammond police treat every threat seriously and ask that if anyone has information about this or any other threat to our schools or children, they contact 911 immediately."
While the threat was directed toward Hammond High School, Kellogg said all public schools were placed under on the temporary lockdown — a Code White — as a precaution. Officers remain on scene and continue to investigate the incident.
A Code White in Hammond signals a lockdown procedure in which no one is allowed to enter or exit a school building. Classes can resume as usual, but students were kept from advancing to their next period classes as the lockdown drew on.
The lockdown disrupted the annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at the Hammond Area Career Center, which also serves schools in Munster, Lake Ridge, Griffith, Lake Central and more throughout Lake County.
Students at @HammondACCU are completing a 9/11 memorial stair climb this morning.
Their path circles nine laps around the school including six staircases to total the 1,980 steps total to climbed by first responders at the World Trade Center.
In a matter of minutes, the nearly 200 participating students quickly moved from the hallways and stairwells into their second period classrooms, where they remained locked inside. No one was allowed to leave or enter the building, including those who attend career and technical education classes there.
The front office of the ACC was fielding calls from parents, but no further information was released other than that the students were safe and a lockdown was in place.
Rumors quickly circulated on social media and students from across the district called and texted family.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"Cell phones are our worst enemy," ACC Principal JoEllen Raby said Wednesday morning, noting the need not to spread panic until the threat had been resolved.
Administrators patrolled the empty hallways — which cleared in less than three minutes following the lockdown — as they waited for School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller to give the all clear.
Parents began lining up outside Hammond High School shortly after the lockdown was implemented and stayed after it was lifted to pick up their students.
"I don't know if it was a kid that was trying to make something bad on this day, 9/11, or trying to joke about it," said Virdiana Saldana, a mother of a Hammond High School student, as she left the school in tears with her freshman son. "It's not a joke."
Raby said 9/11 is a day that sits in the back of teachers and administrators minds when it comes to school safety. The career center had a fire drill earlier in the morning caused by a wire shorted out by a leak in the school's ceiling. That incident was so minor, Raby said, authorities were not called out to assist.
"All school administrators are hyper-vigilant on 9/11," Raby said. "We're well practiced. Safety is our No. 1 priority."
While lunch schedules were affected, school is scheduled to continue for the rest of the day in Hammond.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.