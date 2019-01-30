GARY — Jamal Washington is back in handcuffs this morning after he barricaded himself inside a home he shares with Gary councilwoman, mayoral candidate and political ally LaVetta Sparks-Wade, a Gary city official has confirmed.
Gary Council President Ronald Brewer said he is still gathering information about the incident.
Several Gary law enforcement officials did not immediately respond to requests for information.
When contacted by The Times, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez confirmed county police officers and the Gary Police Department responded to a “call for a welfare check on an individual” at Sparks-Wade’s home.
Online records show Sparks-Wade resides in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Gary.
Martinez said Washington was en route to the Lake County Jail this morning. It’s unknown what charges he may face in connection with what Martinez described as a “domestic situation.”
Washington’s arrest Wednesday morning comes a little more than a month after Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Thode sentenced him after his conviction for battering a female cousin. The judge sentenced Washington, 45, to 180 days at the Lake County Jail, but suspended all but time already served to be spent on unsupervised probation.
Special prosecutor Stanley M. Levco, of Evansville, who is handling Washington’s latest case, said he was made aware of the arrest and that it would be his responsibility to prosecute any alleged violation. He said he will check with the Lake County probation department when it reopens Friday.
County jail is preparing to receive Washington, Martinez confirmed. Because of his status as a past public official and current candidate for Gary city council, Washington will be held in isolation for his own protection at the jail, the sheriff confirmed.
Washington announced earlier this month he was back on the campaign trail.
Washington filed this month to put his name on the May 7 ballot as a Democratic candidate for one of the three at-large seats on the Gary Common Council.
Washington previously told The Times he moved from his previous residence on Connecticut Street in Merrillville's Hilldale subdivision where he twice was involved in domestic assaults to Sparks-Wade’s home in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood to gain city residency status.
The two long have been political allies and have appeared together on his Facebook live broadcasts.
Washington previously lived in Merrillville and served four years as the 3rd District Lake County Councilman, representing residents in Merrillville, parts of Gary, Lake Station and Schererville.
Washington opted last year to forego another term on the County Council. Instead, he challenged Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen, who handily defeated Washington in the 2018 primary.
A number of legal scandals have dogged Washington over the years.
Washington's name has appeared four times since 2009 on the Indiana Protective Order Registry, listing court orders forbidding him contact with persons who alleged in court they were in fear of him.
One arose over allegations of domestic violence that prompted Merrillville police to arrest Washington Dec. 3, 2015, for the alleged assault of his wife and a female employee. Washington pleaded guilty in 2016 to battering his wife and was placed on probation. The charges involving the other woman later were dropped.
Washington had to serve 15 days in jail for violating his probation after Merrillville police arrested Washington again Dec. 8, 2017, for the battery of his 24-year-old cousin.
Washington pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial, which took place late last year.
A seven-woman, five-man jury convicted Washington Nov. 14 of misdemeanor battery and interference with reporting a crime for the assault on his cousin, but acquitted him of more serious felony counts of battery, criminal confinement and intimidation.
Porter Superior Judge Jeffrey Thode imposed 15 days of community service on the 45-year-old Washington Dec. 18, but no jail time.
Gary Councilwoman Carolyn Rogers, D-4, said while not familiar with Wednesday's incident, Washington has shown a pattern of behavior unsuitable for a city councilman, let along a candidate running for public office.
"Personally, I would not want to see anyone of that character on the council," Rogers said.
Rogers is not running for re-election for Gary City Council.
Gary mayoral candidate Kerry Rice Sr. told The Times he had seen something about Wednesday's incident on social media, but has no comment about it.
Robert Buggs Sr., a candidate for one of the three at-large seats on the Gary Common Council, said, said he hadn't heard about it. He said he had earlier asked Washington about whether he lived in Merrillville of Gary and Washington said he had moved to Gary.
Jayson Reeves, a candidate for an at-large council seat, said he didn't know about the incident, but considers domestic violence to be a serious issue.
Councilman Herb Smith said he was unaware of the incident.
