Portage Mayor James Snyder, right, arrives with his representation Monday at the U.S. federal courthouse in Hammond for his first day in court on Jan. 14. The public corruption trial is now in its 13th day.
HAMMOND — John Cortina may have complained on undercover audiotape recordings that Portage officials continued to "squeeze" him for free city and personal services, but that is far from the truth, Police Chief Troy Williams testified Wednesday afternoon.
Williams was the first witness for the defense in Portage Mayor James Snyder's public corruption trial.
Prosecuting attorneys rested the government's case just after lunch and turned the case over to Snyder's six-member defense team as the trial continued into its 13th day.
"He was always asking if there was something he could do," Williams said about work Cortina did on three city vehicles, adding Williams offered to have the city pay for the painting of two Humvees and a prisoner transport van.
Williams said Cortina, through his Kustom Auto Body business, was one of several Portage businesses which donated or deeply discounted services to the city.
Cortina was Snyder's co-defendant. Charges allege Cortina paid Snyder a $12,000 bribe to get himself and his partner, Samson Towing, owned by FBI undercover informant Scott Jurgensen, on the city's tow list. Cortina pleaded guilty in January to paying the bribe.
Snyder contends the $12,000 was a combination of a $2,000 political donation and a $10,000 loan.
In addition to the alleged tow-for-pay charge, Snyder is also charged with a second count of bribery in the awarding of contracts for city trash trucks in exchange for $13,000 and tax obstruction.
Williams said he also offered to pay Cortina for work on his wife's van, but Cortina refused payment. Instead, Williams said, his wife sent pizza and soft drinks to the business the next day in appreciation for the work.
Williams, who will continue on the stand Thursday morning, also denied knowledge of Cortina's claim that Cortina paid $1,100 to put new wheels and tires on a truck driven by Portage police Sgt. Ross Haynes, who was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service in 2016.
It is still uncertain whether Cortina will testify. Snyder's team has issued him a subpoena, but Cortina's attorney, Kevin Milner, filed a motion to quash the subpoena, saying testifying could violate Cortina's Fifth Amendment rights regarding self-incrimination.
Defense attorney Jayna Cacioppo also began questioning Williams about the city's tow policy and his interactions with Waffco Towing.
Waffco owner Kevin Farthing testified previously he was removed from the city's tow list in July 2016 without warning and for no cause.
About a month later, Samson Towing took Waffco's spot on the tow list.
After prosecutors rested their cases, the defense team immediately sought an acquittal, as is customary. U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen requested written briefs on the motion, saying he will rule in the future.
