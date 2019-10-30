{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A man who has yet to be identified was killed in a homicide late Tuesday, according to the Lake County coroner.

Police responded about 9:55 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Taney Street. The man was found unresponsive inside a home there and declared dead at 11:15 p.m.

Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

