GARY — A man who has yet to be identified was killed in a homicide late Tuesday, according to the Lake County coroner.
Police responded about 9:55 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Taney Street. The man was found unresponsive inside a home there and declared dead at 11:15 p.m.
Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.