HAMMOND — Jon Snyder had been cooperating with the FBI since 2012, but he didn't bring the agency information about his brother until a mutual friend began talking about an alleged bribe for towing scheme.
That mutual friend was John Cortina, who, until earlier this month was Portage Mayor James Snyder's co-defendant in an allegation that Cortina paid James Snyder $12,000 to get on the city's tow list. Cortina pleaded guilty this month to paying James Snyder the alleged bribe.
Jon Snyder, Porter County assessor, testified for less than two hours Tuesday afternoon against his brother as members of their family sat in the audience and watched.
"I had enough going on in my life and didn't want another investigation," Jon Snyder explained as to why he went to the FBI in 2015 to tell agents about the alleged bribery scheme. He didn't know at the time his brother was already being investigated on the allegation and that another confidential informant had been wearing a wire to collect incriminating evidence.
What was going on in Jon Snyder's life at the time included an investigation by the IRS into his own financial doings and an investigation into his county office over allegations that someone in the office was fixing assessment appeals.
Jon Snyder pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor tax count late last year. In return, he agreed to testify against his brother. He will be sentenced late next month.
Jon Snyder, who, during cross examination by one of his brother's attorneys, was painted as being ungrateful for everything James Snyder had done for his family and as someone who was looking for a way out from his own tax problems, said he didn't initially begin wearing a wire to collect evidence. That came about six months later.
Jon Snyder's direct testimony under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson was quick, lasting less than an hour Tuesday during the ninth day of his brother's public corruption trial.
He outlined his reasons for contacting the FBI and his relationship with Cortina. He authenticated a binder full of transcripts from the secret recordings, expected to be played for the jury sometime later in the trial.
Relationship with brother
Jayna Cacioppo, one of James Snyder's six attorneys attending the trial, asked Jon Snyder about his support in James Snyder's political campaigns as well as James Snyder's support in Jon's. She asked about times James Snyder went grocery shopping or allegedly lent Jon Snyder money.
"Most of the time you were informing on James, he was helping out with all your children?" Cacioppo asked.
Jon Snyder recalled some of the incidents, but he denied others happened. He told jurors he had borrowed money from his brother, but paid it back, and that his brother owed him money.
"You were threatened by the government" to turn on James Snyder, Cacioppo asked. When Jon Snyder denied the allegation, she countered that the information had come from his father, Bruce, who has been at the trial each day since its start.
"Are you calling your father a liar?" Cacioppo asked.
"Yes. He told me he wouldn't be in the courtroom today," Jon Snyder answered. "I was not threatened by the government. I thought long and hard before I went to the FBI."
Tow company informant
Prior to Jon Snyder's testimony, Scott Jurgensen, a confidential informant who also wore a wire recording conversations regarding the alledged tow for pay charge, took the stand.
Jurgensen, a former Merrillville police officer turned tow truck company owner, said he took up the FBI on its offer to become a confidential informant because he wanted "to do the right thing."
Cortina pleaded guilty earlier this month to paying Snyder the bribe and is expected to be a government witness in the case.
Jurgensen said he first approached Snyder about getting on Portage's tow list in May 2014. During that meeting in Portage City Hall, Jurgensen testified Snyder directed him to Cortina, who owns Kustom Auto Body. Cortina had partnered with another tow company, Ambassador Towing, but Ambassador was being removed from the city's list, leaving Cortina without a partner.
Cortina provided storage yard and payment collection services to the tow companies.
"James Snyder told me Cortina meant a lot to him, and it was best to go through Cortina," Jurgensen testified under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson.
Jurgensen said he had not previously met Cortina, but knew of him. He said he stopped by Cortina's business one day to discuss the partnership.
"He (Cortina) felt he was close to the mayor, and he could get us on the tow list," Jurgensen testified.
Jurgensen said he gave Cortina $6,000 toward the $12,000 bribe, which was paid to Snyder in January 2016. Jurgensen said he received the tow contract from Portage in August 2016 and towed within the city until November 2016 when FBI agents issued search warrants on Cortina's property. Cortina and Snyder were indicted on Nov. 17, 2016.
Due to the weather, the trial has been recessed until 9 a.m. Friday.