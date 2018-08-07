CROWN POINT — A criminal court judge agreed to increase Elias Costello's bond to its original amount in the case of a woman's videotaped gang rape last month at her Hammond home.
Judge Samuel L. Cappas increased Costello's surety bond to $125,000, reversing a decision July 25 by Judge Pro Tempore Timothy E. Bianco to lower the 18-year-old man's bond to $80,000, of which he would need to post $8,000 in cash.
Cappas said he was attending an opioid conference in Indianapolis on the day of the original bond hearing. He said he read in the newspaper about the crime, which he described as “heinous and depraved,” but he did not know the case was assigned to his court.
“The pro tem did what he thought was reasonable, under the circumstances,” the judge said.
Costello is also being held on a $100,000 surety bond in a second burglary case filed Friday. Defense attorney John Cantrell said Tuesday he would file a motion to reduce bond in the second burglary case. He said he would also file a motion requesting Cappas to reconsider increasing Costello's bond in the rape case.
Costello is charged alongside Nathaniel J. Asbury, 21, and a 16-year-old boy with sexually assaulting an 19-year-old woman during an armed burglary July 16 at a home. The woman's stepsister, Alexis Lietz, allegedly plotted the burglary with her boyfriend, Costello.
The victim's mother reported the burglary after she witnessed her daughter's rape on a live camera feed she had installed in the home. All four defendants were arrested at the scene.
The court hearing Tuesday was requested by the Lake County prosecutor's office. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Infinity Baulos argued at the hearing Cappas should reconsider the judge pro tempore's decision based on the new burglary charges and two photos allegedly found on Costello's Facebook page.
Costello and Michael A. Rogers, 23, were charged Friday in Lake Criminal Court with committing a burglary July 8 at a woman's residence in the 4100 block of Wabash Avenue in Hammond. After Costello was arrested in the rape case, he allegedly admitted he committed the earlier burglary with Rogers and two juveniles.
Baulos submitted as evidence two photos she said Costello posted to his Facebook page. Costello allegedly posted a photo April 13 with a caption that read “We commit home invasions.” He posted another photo of himself holding an assault rifle “like a trophy,” Baulos said.
“The home is supposed to be safe,” Baulos said. “Costello has shown a pattern of violating people's personal space.”
Cantrell said the state could not prove Costello actually posted the photos on his Facebook page. He further argued Bianco's decision to reduce bond was not a “magical” decision — it was a standard reduction with an electronic monitoring requirement.
“The bond reduction was fair,” he said. “It was not extraordinary.”
Cantrell pointed out defendants in jail often requested second or third bond hearings, but those requests were denied because their circumstances had not changed. He argued the new burglary charge and Facebook posts were not reason enough for the judge to reconsider bond.
Cappas disagreed. He said the new charges established a pattern of alleged criminal behavior. The strength of the state's evidence in the rape case — video footage of the defendants allegedly engaging in the crime — also suggested Costello was a flight risk.
Cantrell requested a new court hearing Aug 28 to again argue bond in Costello's cases. Cappas granted the request.
